Adobe Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.55B (+22.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, adbe has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 5 downward.

