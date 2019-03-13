Genesco Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.33 (+8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $914.85M (-1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gco has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.