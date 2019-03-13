Ascena Retail Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.71B (-0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, asna has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Ascena Retail: I Just Don't See A Way Forward