Zumiez Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+35.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $305.55M (-0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, zumz has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.