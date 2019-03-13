ViewRay Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 (+42.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.38M (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vray has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.