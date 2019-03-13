Report: CBS, NBC swap Super Bowls around Olympic coverage

CBS Sports (CBS -1.8% ) and NBC Sports (CMCSA +0.5% ) are swapping Super Bowls in a move to benefit each company.

CBS, originally set to broadcast the 2022 NFL championship, will now broadcast the game in 2021, while NBC will fall back to 2022, the New York Post reports. No compensation is changing hands.

The reason is Olympic: NBC would like to pair its 2022 game with the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, a move that should make selling advertising easier via combo deals.

And in moving to 2021, CBS gets a Super Bowl that doesn't compete with the Olympics. The 2022 Super Bowl is set for Feb. 6, two days after the Feb. 4 Olympic opening that year.

Network contracts for the Big Game are set for renegotiation after the 2023 Super Bowl.