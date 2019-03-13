Tilly's Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $169.01M (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tlys has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.