Dollar General Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (+27.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.61B (+7.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dg has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 12 downward.