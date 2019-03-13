Scientists call for global moratorium on human germline editing

In an effort to avoid another He Jiankui-esque fiasco with his "CRISPR" babies, 18 scientists from seven countries are calling for a global moratorium of at least five years on germline editing in humans.

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins is on board, agreeing that the moratorium "should be put into effect immediately."

Other proponents of the ban include Broad Institute and Editas Medicine's (EDIT +0.2% ) Feng Zhang, Max Planck Institute and CRISP Therapeutics' (CRSP -0.1% ) Emmanuelle Charpentier and Harvard's David Liu, the inventor of a precision form of CRISPR.

Professor He created a sensation (universally negative) in late 2018 when he announced the birth of two girls with genomes he edited to prevent HIV infection.