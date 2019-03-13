Petrobras reopens bidding for TAG pipeline network - Reuters

Petrobras (PBR +3% ) has relaunched the process to allow second round bids for the TAG pipeline network, Reuters reports.

PBR has finished drafting a sale contract with Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), the winner of the first phase of the process which is bidding with Canadian pension fund Caisse de Dépot et Placement du Québec.

Yesterday, the other two groups received from documents needed to offer new bids for TAG, which reportedly may be delivered over the coming weeks; the groups will not have access to the exact price offered by Engie, but the French company's bid is said to total ~$8B.