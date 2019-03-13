CLS Holdings USA enters joint venture agreement with Cannassist

CLS Holdings (OTCQB:CLSH -2.9% ) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire an 80% ownership interest in CannAssist, LLC.

CannAssist has entered into a contract with the City of Leicester and has applied for a state cultivation grow license.

The planned Leicester 86,000 sq. ft. facility is expected to produce 28000 pounds of flower along with 240,000 grams of extract. Total revenues from the facility are anticipated to exceed $100M.

CannAssist expects to produce its first harvest in Q1 of 2020.

CLS anticipates generating substantial positive cash flow from the grow facility.