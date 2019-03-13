FCC plans to go forward in 5G auction as lawmakers call for delay

House lawmakers are calling on the FCC to delay an auction of 5G frequencies kicking off tomorrow, but the regulator looks poised to move forward anyway.

Bipartisan leaders of the House's Science, Space and Technology Committee (Democrat Eddie Bernice Johnson and Republican Frank Lucas) have sent a letter urging a delay until potential signal interference issues are examined.

“Our concern is not with 5G technology," the two write in the letter. "We are strong supporters of advancing America’s telecommunications infrastructure. However, advancements in telecommunications should not come at the expense of the safety and security of the American people. We are therefore asking for you to delay the auction of 5G spectrum until NOAA, NASA, and the DOD have been adequately consulted and their concerns have been addressed.”

FCC spokesman Brian Hart says the auction will move forward so that the U.S. can "win the race to 5G," referring to calls for postponement as "perplexing."

Thirty-eight companies look set to bid in the 24 GHz auction, including AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) and Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ). Sprint (NYSE:S) is said to be affiliating with bidder ATI Sub.