SpaceX seen as frontrunner for NASA moonshot

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine was on Capitol Hill today testifying in front of a Senate committee.

The headliner of his appearance may have been his announcement that the agency will consider using commercial rockets for its lunar crew test flights.

Bridenstine said the agency could hits its 2020 target date for a moonshot by potentially launching the Orion crew capsule and the European service module on a commercial rocket.

SpaceX (SPACE) and United Launch Alliance are the two commercial players that could land the NASA contract, with SpaceX seen as being ahead on costs and rocket development.