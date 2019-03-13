Defense stocks end slide after release of $750B federal budget

Aerospace and defense stocks are on the rise after the U.S. federal FY 2020 budget was released earlier this week: United Technologies (UTX +1.3% ), Huntington Ingalls (HII +2.1% ), Raytheon (RTN +0.7% ), General Dynamics (GD +1.7% ), Northrop Grumman (NOC +1.1% ).

The Trump administration's proposed $750B defense budget drew mixed responses; Bernstein analysts note the budget represented an increase of 4.8%, or 3.3% excluding border wall funding, in line with their expectations, but Morgan Stanley says the proposal is "lackluster" and not likely to make it through Congress in the current form.

The $750B headline budget is "at the upper end of expectations but light on investment funding," says Morgan Stanley analyst Rajeev Lalwani. "The mix of funds indicates a prioritization of research and development while trimming procurement, netting about 2% growth, shy of mid-single-digit expectations."