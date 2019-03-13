Pound rallies as U.K. Parliament rejects no-deal Brexit

Update at 3:33 PM ET: Parliament rejects amendment for a "managed no-deal" Brexit by 374 to 164.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May plans to seek to extend Brexit by about two months, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter. That is set for debate in Parliament on Thursday.

The British pound gains 1.4% after the U.K. Parliament rejects no-deal Brexit with a 312-308 vote.

This amendment sought to delay Brexit until May 22 and proposed a two-year standstill.

Update at 3:50 PM ET: Parliament confirms vote to rule out no-deal Brexit 321-278 in another government defeat.

Update at 3:53 PM ET: "The default, in U.K. and EU Law, remains that the U.K. will leave the EU without a deal unless something else is agreed," Theresa May says in her post-vote statement.

May says the options to delay Brexit are a "short technical extension" if a deal is in place or a "much longer extension to Article 50."

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn says extension of Article 50 is inevitable and Scottish National Party's Ian Blackford comments that such an extension needs to be open-ended.

