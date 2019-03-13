Pacific Ethanol downgraded at Roth citing cash burn, weak margins

Pacific Ethanol (PEIX -9% ) continues to spiral downward following its Q4 miss, and Roth Capital follows up by downgrading the stock to Neutral from Buy with a $1.50 price target, slashed from $7.00.

With the Q4 cash burn and "weak" current margin environment, the company's operational flexibility is "incrementally constrained," Roth analyst Craig Irwin writes, believing PEIX may have problems funding its cost reduction efforts and that its additional $69M parent notes coming due in December "create additional uncertainty."

Irwin sees asset sales as essential to facilitate delevering and cites "elevated risks" for his downgrade.