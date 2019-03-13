Solaris Oilfield started with Buy rating at B. Riley FBR

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI +0.9% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $21 price target at B. Riley FBR, which believes the stock has one of the most attractive risk/reward profiles in the completion space.

SOI owns and rents the U.S.'s leading fleet of mobile proppant management systems, and B. Riley expects it to be a key beneficiary of the expected 2019-20 recovery in completions and continue to gain share.

SOI also has just launched the industry's first mobile chemical management system and a growing suite of software offerings, both of which have promising secular growth potential, the firm says.