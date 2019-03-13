Cboe, MSCI in pact to further expand index product family

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) enters an agreement with MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) to launch a suite of derivatives-based strategy performance benchmark and volatility indexes based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and the MSCI EAFE Index, key indexes for investors seeking exposure to international and emerging markets.

The new Cboe-MSCI benchmarks are expected to be designed in the same manner as the widely followed derivatives-based strategy performance benchmark and volatility indexes currently available on Cboe's S&P Dow Jones and FTSE Russell derivatives index products.

BuyWrite, PutWrite, and Volatility indexes are being developed for both MXEF and MXEA. Cboe may develop up to 50 strategy benchmark and volatility indexes over time.