Southwest Airlines issues statement on 737 Max 8s

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) says it's immediately complying with the FAA requirement for all U.S. airlines to ground the Boeing 737 MAX 8.

The carrier discloses that it removed 34 MAX 8 aircraft from scheduled service, noting the jets account for less than 5% of its daily flights.

"While we remain confident in the MAX 8 after completing more than 88,000 flight hours accrued over 41,000 flights, we support the actions of the FAA and other regulatory agencies and governments across the globe that have asked for further review of the data – including information from the flight data recorder – related to the recent accident involving the MAX 8."

Source: Press Release