Melinta Q4 product sales $14.6M; shares up 14% after hours

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Q4 results:
Total revenue: $35.5M (+745.2%); product sales: $14.6M.
Net loss: ($44.1) (-111.0%); loss/share: ($3.94) (+46.8%).
Cash flow ops: ($0.8M) (+98.1%).
2019 guidance: Product sales: ~$65M; gross margin: ~55%; operating expenses: ~$140M.
Key 2019 milestones:
File supplemental marketing application in U.S. for Baxdela for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
European approval of Quofenix (delafloxacin) for ABSSSI.
Baxdela approvals in South/Central America.
Commercialization agreement in Latin America for Vabomere, Orbactiv and Minocin.
Shares are up 14% after hours.
Previously: Melinta Therapeutics beats by $1.16, beats on revenue (March 13)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox