Melinta Q4 product sales $14.6M; shares up 14% after hours

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Q4 results:

Total revenue: $35.5M (+745.2%); product sales: $14.6M.

Net loss: ($44.1) (-111.0%); loss/share: ($3.94) (+46.8%).

Cash flow ops: ($0.8M) (+98.1%).

2019 guidance: Product sales: ~$65M; gross margin: ~55%; operating expenses: ~$140M.

Key 2019 milestones:

File supplemental marketing application in U.S. for Baxdela for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

European approval of Quofenix (delafloxacin) for ABSSSI.

Baxdela approvals in South/Central America.

Commercialization agreement in Latin America for Vabomere, Orbactiv and Minocin.

Shares are up 14% after hours.

Previously: Melinta Therapeutics beats by $1.16, beats on revenue (March 13)