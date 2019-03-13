Brazilian prosecutors probe 100-plus mining dams following deadly collapse

Brazilian prosecutors are probing more than 100 high-risk mining dams across the country, saying they doubt the legitimacy of the safety audits carried out at the mines after Vale's (NYSE:VALE) recent deadly dam collapse.

Investigators are focusing on the relationship between the mining companies and dam auditors that may have led inspectors to sign documents certifying the structures amid pressure or fear of losing other contracts, the federal prosecutor coordinating the probe tells WSJ.

Dams being investigated belong to dozens of companies including Vale, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).