MongoDB +13% on upside FY20 outlook

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) gains 13% after Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with 71% Y/Y revenue growth and upside guidance. Q1 has revenue from $82M to $84M (consensus: $74.96M) and EPS -$0.25 to -$0.23 (consensus: -$0.37).

Upside FY20 guidance has revenue from $363M to $371M (consensus: $347.39M) and EPS of -$1.06 to -$0.98 (consensus: -$1.28).

Revenue breakdown (ASC 606): Subscription, $80.6M (+73% Y/Y); Services, $4.9M (consensus: +37% Y/Y).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

