Fluent +2.5% as revenue, income grow 25% in Q4

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is up 2.5% in early after-hours trading following a beat on top and bottom lines in its Q4 earnings report.

Revenues rose 25% and adjusted net income rose 25% as well, to $5.99M. EBITDA increased 4%, to $11.1M.

Media margin (measuring operating model efficiency) rose to $25.1M from $19.7M -- to 35.4% of revenue vs. a year-ago 34.9%.

Cash and equivalents came to $17.8M at year-end.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $65.5M-$66.5M (17-19% Y/Y growth), with media margin of $22.5M-$23.5M, and EBITDA of $8.8M-$9.6M.

For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $285M-$293M (14-17% Y/Y growth), with media margin of $100M-$106M and EBITDA of $46M-$50M (5-14% growth).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

