Tailored Brands -9% after weak profit outlook

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) is down 8.66% in AH trading after the company warns of a down trend at Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank during Q4 and into Q1 of 2019.

CEO update: "We attribute the current softness to both the macro-environment as well as the need for us to execute more quickly and effectively on our core growth strategies: deliver personalized products and services, create inspiring and seamless experiences in and across every channel, and build brands that stand for something more than just price. Our teams are intently focused on delivering against these objectives in fiscal 2019 as we look to build long-term sustainable value creation for our stakeholders."

The retailer expects a negative comp for Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank and Moores in Q1 and EPS of $0.10 to $0.15 vs. $0.51 consensus.

