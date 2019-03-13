Stocks march higher; S&P 500 hits new 2019 high

Stocks finished with solid gains, with the S&P 500 breaking above 2,800 for its third straight gain en route to a YTD high after U.S. economic data showed fresh signs of stability in the manufacturing sector and muted inflation.

"People are comfortable with the market," says Mohit Bajaj, director of ETF trading solutions at WallachBeth Capital. "The move this week has given a lot of people confidence."

All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished higher, with gains ranging from 0.2% (utilities) to 1.1% (health care).

The S&P 500 tech sector climbed 0.7%, aided by broad gains among chipmakers, and Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet and Apple all closed higher.

"The move in tech, it almost feels like they're sniffing out something is coming" on the U.S.-China trade front, says Prudential chief market strategist Quincy Krosby. "The moves in the semis and Apple are suggesting a deal may be in the coming weeks."

Boeing's struggles continue to cause the Dow to lag the other major indexes; the benchmark is up only 1% this week through today's close, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are both up more than 2%.

The U.S. Treasury market was quiet, with the two-year and 10-year yield finishing unchanged at 2.44% and 2.61%, respectively.

The British pound climbed nearly 2% vs. the dollar after the U.K. Parliament voted to reject a no-deal Brexit, although broader market reaction to the vote was muted.

WTI crude oil jumped 2.3% to $58.27/bbl following bullish inventory data from of the Energy Information Administration.