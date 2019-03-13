Cloudera -14% on Q4 misses, downside guide

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) falls 14% after Q4 results miss revenue and EPS estimates and include downside guidance. Note that the merger with Hortonworks closed on January 3.

The Q1 outlook has revenue from $187M to $190M (consensus: $219.01M) and EPS from -$0.25 to -$0.22 (consensus: -$0.04).

FY20 guidance has revenue from $835M to $855M (consensus: $942.19M) and EPS from -$0.36 to -$0.32 (consensus: $0.10).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Cloudera misses by $0.08, misses on revenue (March 13)