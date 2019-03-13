Harte Hanks swings to profit despite Q4 revenue drop

Revenues fell nearly 30% at Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) in Q4, but still beat one analyst estimate, and the company swung to a net gain.

That came amid a late-2018 transition to streamlined operations and lower spending.

Adjusted operating income was -$3.15M vs. a year-ago gain of $1.67M. But operating loss as reported declined to $4.3M, which turned into positive net income via a $7.3M tax benefit.

Percent of revenue by vertical: B2B, 23.3%; Consumer Brands, 15.3%; Financial Services, 17%; Healthcare, 10.2%; Retail, 27.7%; Transportation, 6.5%.

"We believe there will be meaningful opportunities to further streamline our organization going forward and as we advance efforts to backfill our pipeline with new data driven opportunities, we hope to offset the potential of future revenue declines," says CEO Bant Breen.

"Based on our current visibility, I believe that we have the necessary runway to generate positive quarterly EBITDA later this year.”

