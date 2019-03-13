British pound extends gain after vote, Brexit delay plan

The British pound rises 2.1% against the U.S. dollar after the U.K. Parliament votes against a no-deal Brexit and the British government says it will propose delaying Brexit until June 30 if Parliament approves by March 20 a deal to leave the EU.

Members of Parliament are scheduled to vote on a possible extension Thursday, when the government will also say that if no pact has been approved by March 20, it's unlikely the EU will allow any extension at its summit on March 21-22 without a specific reason for the delay, Reuters reports.

