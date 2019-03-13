Zedge logs lower revenues, wider losses in Q2

Zedge (NYSEMKT:ZDGE) saw revenues drop by nearly 16% and net loss widen in its fiscal Q2 report, though overall operating metrics were up.

Operating loss increased to $245,000 from a year-ago loss of $122,000. Operating cash flow went negative as well, to $385,000 used vs. inflow of $147,000.

Monthly active users (last 30 days of quarter) increased by 3.4% Y/Y and 6% sequentially, to 36.7M. That growth was driven by emerging markets, however, as MAU in well-developed markets fell 11.8% Y/Y.

That led average revenue per MAU to fall 21.2%, to $0.0215.

Total installs increased 20.2%, to 367.9M.

"A smaller user base in well-developed markets has had a disproportionate impact on revenue due to higher advertising rates in well-developed markets compared to emerging markets," says CEO Tom Arnoy.

