American Electric Power plans to sell 14M equity units

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) says it plans to sell 14M equity units, or ~$700M stated amount, with an underwriters option to purchase an additional 2.1M equity units, or ~$105M stated amount.

AEP says each equity unit will be issued in a stated amount of $50 and consist of a contract to purchase AEP common stock in 2022 and a 1/20 undivided beneficial ownership interest in an AEP junior subordinated debenture due 2024.

AEP plans to use the net proceeds to help fund overall capital spending plans, including the recently announced contracted renewables program.