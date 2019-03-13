Tribune Publishing logs profit despite revenue fall-off

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) swung to a gain in Q4 despite declining revenues, and underlying earnings rose by nearly a third.

The company also authorized a $25M stock repurchase program along with the earnings announcement.

Revenues fell by 4.2%. But net income rose to $2.4M from a loss of $0.4M, and adjusted EBITDA increased by $11.3M, to $46.5M, mainly due to a $4.8M contribution from acquiring BestReviews and Virginian-Pilot Media Companies, as well as $6.5M improved profitability due to reduced compensation and bad debt expense.

Revenue breakout, segment M (media groups): Advertising, $101.3M (down 8.8%); Circulation, $89.1M (down 5.3%); Other, $36.8M (down 13.7%).

Revenue breakout, segment X (digital): Advertising, $26.2M (down 33.3%); Content, $23.2M.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $235M-$240M and EBITDA of $18M-$19M (more than double the prior-year total). For the full year, it sees EBITDA of $100M-$105M.

