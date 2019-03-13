U.S. solar installations to rebound as prices plummet, WoodMac forecasts

New U.S. solar installations will grow by 14% this year to 12.1 GW thanks to lower equipment prices that helped to revive several delayed projects, consultancy Wood Mackenzie says in its latest outlook.

WoodMac had forecast just 11.5 GW of solar installations for 2019 in its previous quarterly report on solar released late last year.

The report also raised its utility-scale solar market forecast for 2019 by more than 8% to 7.8 GW from 7.2 GW previously after falling 3% at 6.2 GW in 2018.

Prices for U.S. solar modules fell to $0.36/watt last quarter from $0.48 in the year-ago quarter, according to the report.

