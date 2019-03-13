Exxon considers exploring in Israel in major Middle East shift - Reuters

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is considering exploring for oil and gas in Israel, Reuters reports, in what would make it the first oil major to operate in the country still technically at war with Gulf Arab states.

XOM execs held talks with Israeli Energy Minister Steinitz in Houston this week about bidding for the right to explore and pump oil from offshore blocks in an auction that Israel will hold in June, according to the report.

XOM and partner Qatar Petroleum last month announced a major gas discovery offshore Cyprus not far from two other huge gas finds, Leviathan off Israel and Zohr off Egypt; the discoveries have made Israel a potentially lucrative prospect for big energy firms.