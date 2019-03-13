GDS Holdings -4.5% amid wider loss in Q4

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is off 4.5% after hours amid a slightly wider net loss in Q4, though revenues jumped by 64%.

Revenues rose to 829.5M yuan from 505.M yuan, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 114.2% to 331.8M yuan. EBITDA margin increased as well, to 40% from 30.6%.

Net loss widened to 122.9M yuan (about $17.9M) from 116.5M yuan, as higher interest and tax expenses ate up a gain in operating income.

Cash at year-end was 2.16B yuan (about $314.4M).

For 2019, it expects revenues of 3.9B-4.1B yuan (Y/Y gains of 39.7%-46.8%) and EBITDA of 1.64B-1.7B yuan (Y/Y growth of 56.7%-62.4%). It's forecasting capex of 4.5B-5B yuan.

Conference call to come at 6 p.m. ET.

