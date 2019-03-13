I.D. Systems to acquire Pointer Telocation for $140M

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) is up 20.1% in thin after-hours trades after news that it's acquiring telematics/mobile IoT firm Pointer Telocation for $140M.

The deal's in cash and stock -- about $72M in cash and about 11M shares of newly created holding company PowerFleet.

The combined business generated $131M in revenue in 2018 (including $72M in recurring revenue) along with $14M in adjusted EBITDA.

"We believe this is a transformative acquisition for I.D. Systems and our industry, as it combines our market and product leadership in North America with Pointer's technology leadership, supply chain acumen and broad international footprint," says CEO Chris Wolfe.

Some $3.5M in cost savings are expected within the first 12-18 months after closing, and the deal is expected to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS in the first 12 months.