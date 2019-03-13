Pacific Ethanol eyes sale of some production assets

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) has hired Piper Jaffray to help it sell some of its production assets ahead of a December deadline to refinance $67M in debt coming due, CEO Koehler said during today's earnings conference call.

Koehler said PEIX's strategic realignment process, which could include other capital raising, was necessary for the company to be in a position to refinance the debt.

PEIX operates 10 biorefineries in six states, but Koehler did not say which plants might be for sale.

The CEO said trade tensions appear to be easing, raising hopes for export sales to China, which bought only 50M gallons of ethanol last year after previously purchasing 200M-300M gallons annually.

Koehler also said more U.S. jurisdictions are considering clean fuel standards that would require the use of more biofuels, and China is considering increasing ethanol in fuel to 10%, which would create a new $4B-gallon market.