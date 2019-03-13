SoCal Edison power lines caused deadly 2017 wildfire, report says

The Thomas Fire that killed two people and destroyed more than 1,000 structures near of Los Angeles in December 2017 was sparked by power lines owned by Southern California Edison (NYSE:EIX), according to a report from the Ventura County Fire Department.

An investigation of the fire's origins found that high winds blew Edison power lines into one another, creating an electrical arc that "deposited hot, burning or molten material" into dry vegetation on the ground, the report said.

A Ventura County Fire spokesperson did not say whether investigators had found any code violations by Edison in connection with the "line slap" blamed for the Thomas Fire.