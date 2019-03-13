Glass Lewis joins ISS in opposing Vivendi on Telecom Italia vote

Glass Lewis is the latest proxy adviser to weigh in against Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY) in the French media giant's proposals for revamping the board at Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI).

Vivendi would like to replace five boardmembers backed by Elliott Management, which wrested control of TI from Vivendi last spring.

But Vivendi's arguments about the share price decline ignore its own role in that decline, Glass Lewis says, and trying to remake a board built with overwhelming support from other shareholders "comes across rather awkwardly."

Fellow proxy adviser ISS recommended a vote against Vivendi yesterday.