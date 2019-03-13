GDS Holdings plans $400M in ADS offering

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) plans to offer American Depositary Shares in the aggregate sum of $400M.
Those are expected to trade on March 15. Each ADS represents eight class A ordinary shares.
Underwriters have a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to $60M more at the offering price.
Net proceeds will be used for development and acquisition of new data centers, as well as general purposes.
Shares are off 4.7% postmarket.
