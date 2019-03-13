GE bull thesis 'dubious and lacking basic intuition,' analyst says

General Electric (NYSE:GE) climbed 2.6% in today's trade on the eve of a critical meeting with analysts and investors to discuss its industrial business.

Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch says analysts expecting GE to recover from its current problems may have set their sights too high.

Some analysts have said GE's cash flow problems are only temporary and the company ultimately will return to $1/share in free cash flow in the next couple of years, but "considering GE's divestitures of high cash generating businesses coupled with Power’s substantial long-term challenges, this aspirational target screens as both dubious and lacking basic intuition," Inch writes.

Inch, who rates the stock at Underperform with a $7 price target, says GE essentially will need to double its EPS over the next three years to get to $1/share in free cash flow by fiscal 2021, an outlook that makes little sense considering the company's plans to sell off some of its best performing assets to shore up its balance sheet.