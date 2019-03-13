New Mexico OKs 100% clean energy bill, finances PNM coal plant shutdown

The New Mexico legislature passes a bill requiring the state to generate 100% of its electricity from carbon-free resources by 2045 and raises the state's renewable portfolio standard to 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2040.

New Mexico has long been a fossil fuel-reliant state; at the end of 2018, it generated ~30% of its electric power from natural gas and 50% from coal.

The legislation also allows PNM Resources (PNM -0.8% ) to securitize the costs of closing its San Juan coal-fired plant, which the utility plans to shut down in 2022.

New Mexico becomes the third state, after California and Hawaii, to pass a 100% carbon-free requirement.