Volkswagen to cut up to 7,000 jobs amid electric car focus

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) says it will cut as many as 7K jobs, aim to boost productivity and deliver €5.9B ($6.7B) of annual savings at its core VW brand by 2023, in its latest attempt to raise profitability at the division that generates more than a third of the company's total sales.

The plan comes a day after the company said it would speed up the rollout of electric cars, which are less complex to build and require fewer workers.

The job cuts would amount to ~6% of the brand’s German workforce of more than 119K employees, but they will be somewhat offset by plans to create 2K new software jobs as well as electronics positions in technical development.

The company disappointed investors on news that it is setting aside plans for a partial IPO of its Traton trucks division, citing unfavorable market conditions.