Wells Fargo CEO Sloan got 2018 pay raise to $18.4M, prompts Fed response

Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) 5% pay raise it gave CEO Tim Sloan for 2018 prompts the Federal Reserve to release an unusual statement that it does not sign off on executive pay.

“The Federal Reserve does not approve pay packages. We expect boards of directors to hold management accountable,” a Fed spokesperson said.

Sloan received $18.4M - including a $2.4M salary, $14M in stock awards and $2M in incentive awards - compared to $17.5M he earned for 2017, which was a 36% increase from the previous year.

WFC released its compensation a day after Sloan was subject to bipartisan criticism at a House Financial Services Committee hearing.