China stocks fall 1.2% as industrial output slows

China's industrial output grew 5.3% in the first two months of this year, the slowest pace of expansion in 17 years, pointing to further weakness in the world's second-largest economy.

Investments picked up pace, however, as the government fast-tracked more road and rail projects, while retail sales rose 8.2%.

China generally combines January and February activity data in an attempt to smooth distortions created by the long Lunar New Year holidays.

