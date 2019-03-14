Tesla introduces 'Model Y' tonight

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will unveil its hotly anticipated crossover tonight, called the Model Y, during a special event that can be live-streamed starting at 8 p.m. PT.

While the Model 3 has tested Tesla's mettle to build an affordable electric car, it's targeting a broader range of buyers with an SUV, the fastest-growing vehicle segment in the U.S. and China.

"The question is can they get it there, can it be affordable, can you get volume -and I would question all of those things," said Jeff Schuster, an analyst at LMC Automotive.