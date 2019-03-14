GE's Culp set to present financial outlook

GE CEO Larry Culp has a chance to attract more investors today by providing greater clarity on the conglomerate's strategy when he and other GE leaders lay out their 2019 financial forecast.

While Culp has cracked open GE's books to more scrutiny, shaken up its board and stationed new leaders in troubled divisions like power and insurance, he still faces many skeptics.

Of 19 analysts who cover GE, nine rate the stock at Hold or Strong Sell, while 10 rate it Buy or Strong Buy, according to Refinitiv.