Sterling slips as EU considers "long Brexit extension"

U.K. politicians vote for a third day on whether to delay Brexit after they rejected a no-deal split from the EU.

The news propelled the pound higher by more than 2% , but the currency has now fallen back 0.6% to $1.3262 as European Council President Donald Tusk said he will push for a "long extension" if Britain needs it to "rethink its Brexit strategy."

There's still no consensus about how long an extension should be, with diplomats having discussed periods ranging from three to 21 months.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP