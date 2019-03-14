Boeing grounds global 737 MAX fleet

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has decided to temporarily suspend its entire fleet of 737 MAX planes "out of an abundance of caution and in order to reassure the flying public of the aircraft's safety."

The FAA reversed course on Wednesday and grounded the jet after evidence emerged showing a flight that crashed Sunday in Ethiopia may have experienced the same problem as a plane that went down five months ago off Indonesia.

Analysts say the initial impact of the grounded jets will be contained, but may escalate if the fleet is not permitted to fly for a longer period.

"We are talking about just 1% of global flights planned for the aircraft this week," said John Grant from flight consultancy OAG, while Fitch warned that the credit ratings of Boeing and its suppliers could be affected if the fallout worsens.