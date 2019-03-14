U.S. futures hug the flatline

There's not much movement from U.S. stock index futures this morning ahead of another fresh round of economic data.

Weekly jobless claims and import/export prices for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while new home sales for January will follow at 10 a.m. ET.

On the trade front, President Trump said he was in no rush to complete a deal with China and insisted that any pact include protection for intellectual property.