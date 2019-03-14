Dollar General -2% after margins disappoint

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reports same-store sales increase 4.0% in Q4. The company's average transaction amount and customer traffic both are believed to have benefited from the early release of government SNAP assistance.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales 31.2%. vs. 31.7% consensus and 32.1% a year ago. Chipping away at DG's margins were higher markdowns, lower initial markups on inventory purchases, an increase in the LIFO provision and the sales of lower margin products comprising a higher proportion of sales within the consumables category.

Operating profit was up 2.4% to $639M during the quarter.

The retailer ended the quarter with an inventory position of $4.1B (+7.3% Y/Y).

Looking ahead, Dollar General expects FY20 revenue of ~$27.4B off 2.5% SSS vs. $27.5B consensus and EPS of $6.30 to $6.50 vs. $6.65 consensus.

Shares of Dollar General are down 2.22% in premarket action to $118.00.

